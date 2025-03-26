Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Wheat Ridge Police Department to offer Blue Envelope Program

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Wheat Ridge Police Department is partnering with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to offer the state's newest iteration of the Blue Envelope Program.

The Boulder Police Department launched a similar program in its area earlier this year.

The idea is participants with Autism or other special needs may carry a blue envelope with identifying information, including registration and insurance, to more easily communicate with law enforcement. The blue envelope symbol helps members of law enforcement recognize that the driver may have disabilities that make typical communication challenging.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is offering bracelets, keychains, bumper stickers and lanyards with the program logo as indicators to first responders that the driver may require alternative communication methods or special accommodation during an interaction on the road.

Anyone with special needs, as well as family members or caregivers of Coloradans with special needs, can get an envelope and identifying items in the Wheat Ridge Police Department lobby. Ask for the records team to get supplies. To learn more about the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office program, click here.