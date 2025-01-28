Boulder PD launches Blue Envelope program to help break down communication barriers during traffic stops

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department launched the Blue Envelope Program — aimed at lowering stress levels, breaking down communication barriers and increasing safety during traffic stops.

"We had come across an article about several departments in Massachusetts that had introduced something they called the Blue Envelope program to try and lower the stress levels for individuals with Autism who might be contacted on a traffic stop," Chief of Staff Alistair McNivin said. "Around that time, we attended a couple of awareness sessions at the Center for People with Disabilities here in Boulder, and we got some feedback from individuals from a variety of communities of disability with other invisible disabilities than Autism, who expressed that something like this might be helpful to them too."

Nine minutes after the announcement of the launch at BPD, McNivin said the department got notice of someone interested.

As of Friday, a spokesperson for the department said they had already mailed out 55 envelopes.

The envelope is blue, and meant for a person to keep their driver's license, vehicle registration and insurance. On the outside it has tips for interacting with police and instructions for first responders when they see someone with it.

"Perhaps the volume of their voice. To perhaps not misinterpret someone failing to make eye contact as having some other connotation, rather than just what's going on with them that may they may not be comfortable with that," McNivin said.

A person can also put their name, emergency contact, communication barrier and notes about themselves to help the officer understand the appropriate approach.

"You have a number of other things on your mind too, as to how that that contact might roll out. Are you going to get a ticket? And then when you add to that the potential concern about a communication barrier then this is the feedback that we've got that raises their anxiety and their concerns about this even more say than someone who doesn't have a communication barrier," McNivin said.

A spokesperson said BPD has gotten at least ten requests from people outside of Boulder asking to take part in the program, and they've had to tell them it's only in Boulder.

However, McNivin said they know people in Boulder travel outside of Boulder, so they've provided information about the program to other law enforcement agencies with a version of the envelope should they decide to try the program too.

McNivin also said they're working to expand the Blue Envelope Program to cyclist and pedestrian populations.

People can request a blue envelope at BPD or by emailing them at blueenvelope@bouldercolorado.gov.