Jefferson County declares emergency over SNAP delays affecting 38,000 residents

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners declared an emergency Saturday due to ongoing SNAP benefit delays affecting 38,000 residents.

The declaration aims to streamline resources and expedite food assistance to families through local food banks.

Board Chair Lesley Dahlkemper stated that the emergency order enables quick reimbursement for costs associated with the disaster declaration.

"It's very concerning to us when we see that SNAP benefits are being withheld. And frankly, it is mean and it's cruel, but one thing we know about Jefferson County is we come together, we partner," Dahlkemper said.

Last week, county officials swiftly allocated $250,000 for immediate distribution to local food banks, aiming to address urgent community needs during delays in food assistance.

Dahlkemper emphasized that the county board is actively meeting with food banks to assess funding and could release an additional $250,000 to ensure prompt food access for residents as soon as Monday.

"This is an emergency for Jefferson County," Dahlkemper said. "So it also sends a strong message that we're working with various partners to make sure people are fed."

On Friday, Colorado began sending full SNAP payments to recipients, which were halted hours later as the U.S. Supreme Court paused the full payments at the request of the Trump administration.

Local businesses are also stepping up to help fill the gaps.

Lilia Onstott Megan Coignard, owner of Nicolo's Pizza in Lakewood, sifts through donations dropped off by customers to help families in need as SNAP benefits are on hold.

Nicolo's Pizza in Lakewood is offering meal discounts to customers who drop off donations for the Jeffco Action Center.

Owner Megan Coignard said the restaurant is accepting donations of most-needed items, like peanut butter, canned meats, pasta, rice, and cereal, to be dropped off at the Jeffco Action Center.

"We believe that food brings people together and we don't want anyone to wonder how they're going to get their next meal," staff said.

