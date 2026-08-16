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Jeffco homeowners raise concerns after retaining wall crumbles during Saturday's rainstorm

The wall was built for a new housing development just above Dutch Creek Farms. Denver7 visited the neighborhood Sunday and saw part of the retaining wall has already crumbled.
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James Wilson
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Jeffco homeowners raise concerns after retaining wall crumbles during Saturday's rainstorm
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JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 30-foot retaining wall above a Jefferson County neighborhood crumbled in spots during Saturday's heavy rain, sending water cascading into backyards and basements.

The wall stands behind homes in the Dutch Creek Farms community near W. Coal Mine Avenue and S. Kipling Street.

► Watch Claire Lavezzorio's report in the video below:

Jeffco homeowners raise concerns after retaining wall crumbles during Saturday's rainstorm

Homeowner Brian Jessee watched the flooding unfold on his home's Ring camera.

"I could actually see a river in my backyard while I'm trying to drive home," Jessee said. "This was just a surprise as to how much water was coming off the wall straight into our yards."

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Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio speaking with Dutch Creek Farms homeowner Brian Jessee.

The retaining wall was built for a new housing development just above Jesse's neighborhood.

Fellow homeowner Paul Clark described what he witnessed.

"The water was just cascading and undercutting the wall," Clark said. "They're going to build 30-foot tall houses 25 feet from the edge, and we think that's a bad idea."

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Denver7 visited the neighborhood Sunday and saw part of the retaining wall had already crumbled. With more storms in the forecast, residents in Dutch Creek Farms are bracing for additional flooding.

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Jessee showed us the sandbags he placed around his window wells. Meanwhile, damage from Saturday's storm remains visible — his patio is buried under thick mud, and his landscaping was destroyed.

"We were lucky that it didn't go in our basement, but yeah, I mean, everything back there is pretty much ruined," Jessee said.

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With more rain on the way, Denver7 reached out to the developers and Jefferson County about neighbors' concerns. So far, we haven't heard back.

Neighbors say they want proof the wall is safe — for the homes below and the ones being built above.

"We were wanting responsible development. This is irresponsible," Jessee said. "It's put property at risk. It's already damaged property. It could have put lives at risk had there been occupied homes on top of the wall," Jessee said.

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