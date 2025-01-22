Jeffco Board of Edu intensifying safety measures at schools amid criminal investigation into former employee

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jeffco Board of Education is intensifying safety measures at Jeffco schools as a criminal investigation into the district's former chief of schools continues.

In a Tuesday letter addressed to the community, Jeffco Board of Education Mary Parker explained that the "range of emotions" flowing through the community is mirrored by the board.

Parker said that the investigation is focused on one individual, and "we have not received any information to date on whether the former Chief of Schools' personal activities involved anyone within Jeffco."

David Weiss, former chief of schools for Jeffco Public Schools, was terminated in December amid an investigation into him allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material. He was found dead in Maryland in early January. Weiss stepped into the role of chief of schools in February 2022 after working as a principal and community superintendent with Jeffco Public Schools. Maryland investigators said they believe Weiss took his own life and have not found anything suspicious.

The Jeffco Board of Education met for a public retreat on Jan. 7 to discuss the incident and to assure Jefferson County residents that it is taking the alleged crimes seriously.

"This retreat provided us with the opportunity to publicly affirm that any crime against a child is inexcusable and to assure the community that we are actively engaged and collaborating both with Superintendent Dorland and our community on a path forward," Parker's letter read.

The Jeffco Board of Education is supporting the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office as it continues its investigation. The sheriff's office has said the investigation will take time, which Parker said the board acknowledges is "frustrating" for the community. She said the school district and sheriff's office will make sure available updates are sent out.

For now, the board will "intensify and accelerate existing safety measures," the letter reads. In addition, the school district is consulting with child safety experts, Parker said in her letter. In a different letter dated Jan. 17, Jeffco Public Schools Superintendent Tracy Dorland outlined the measures the district takes to vet its staff members — something that community members had inquired about.

Dorland also listed out some of the safety enhancement projects that are in the works, which, as written in her letter, include:



Purchasing a districtwide visitor and volunteer management system for on-demand electronic vetting of guests in our schools

Establishing a Safety Advisory Council made up of child safety experts in our community

Hosting our first Safe Student Summit this spring

Partnering with the Colorado School Resource Safety Center to expand the district’s sexual misconduct training to additional staff, beyond principals

Collaborating with law enforcement to provide Jeffco’s Department of School Safety staff access to their database systems

Exploring additional technology tools that may help us improve student safety

Adding additional curriculum that supports students with content to help keep themselves safe

A Jeffco Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Feb. 13. That day, staff will present a "comprehensive update," and afterward, Jeffco Public Schools' website will launch a new section called Safety and Security so the public can follow the district's progress.

"As a grandmother and volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocate working with neglected and abused children, I believe that the safety of children requires a collective community commitment," Parker's letter reads. "Together, we all play a crucial role in ensuring the physical and personal safety of Jeffco students and advocating for their best interests."