Amid criminal investigation, the chief of schools for Jeffco Public Schools was terminated on Thursday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The chief of schools for Jeffco Public Schools was terminated on Thursday amid a criminal investigation, the sheriff's office confirmed.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office told Denver7 that it has an "open criminal investigation involving David Weiss," but no other details were available.

Weiss stepped into the role of chief of schools in February 2022 after working as a principal and then community superintendent with Jeffco Public Schools.

The media relations team at Jeffco Public Schools told Denver7 on Saturday that it terminated Weiss' employment, effective Thursday.

"At the direction of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, we cannot share any further details at this time due to their open investigation," they added.

No other details were immediately available Saturday morning.

Denver7 is working to learn more. This story will be updated.