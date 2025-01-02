Former Jeffco Public Schools chief of schools, who was terminated in December, found dead in Maryland

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD. — The former chief of schools for Jeffco Public Schools, who was terminated in December amid an investigation into him allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material, was found dead in Maryland on Wednesday morning.

In mid-December, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said it had an "open criminal investigation involving David Weiss," but did not publicize any other information. Weiss stepped into the role of chief of schools in February 2022 after working as a principal and then community superintendent with Jeffco Public Schools.

On Wednesday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland contacted the JCOS to notify them that they were investigating Weiss' death. He had been in Maryland with family for the holidays, according to the JCOS.

Lt. David Haugh of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call regarding a death on Wednesday morning. Investigators believe Weiss took his own life and have not found anything suspicious as of Thursday morning.

After receiving news of Weiss' death, the JCSO confirmed it had been investigating Weiss for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material. That investigation will continue, the office confirmed.

No other details were immediately available.