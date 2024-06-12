Jayson Boebert, ex-husband of Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, accepts plea deal

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Jayson Boebert, the ex-husband of Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, took a plea deal on Wednesday after he was charged with assault and other counts earlier this year.

In Garfield County court, Jayson Boebert agreed to plead guilty to a reckless endangerment charge. As part of the deal, the remaining charges, which included third-degree assault, prohibited use of a weapon (drunk with a gun) and harassment, were dropped, according to court records.

He was sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation.

Jayson Boebert was involved in two criminal cases in January. He was charged with disorderly conduct, third-degree trespassing and obstructing a peace officer for a Jan. 6, 2024 incident at a restaurant in Silt in which he reportedly argued with Lauren Boebert before engaging in an alleged drunken outburst with officers who were trying to get him to leave the premises, according to court records. He was arrested and released the same day.

A few days later, Jayson Boebert was charged with harassment, use of a prohibited weapon while drunk and third-degree assault after allegedly assaulting his oldest son, Tyler Boebert, during the early hours of Jan. 9, 2024. Jayson Boebert had returned home from a Silt bar around 1 a.m. when he assaulted his son before grabbing a rifle as his son called law enforcement for help, according to arresting documents. Jayson Boebert is accused of throwing Tyler Boebert's phone across the room and shoving his right thumb into Tyler Boebert's mouth, almost dislodging one of his teeth, according to an arrest affidavit.

Lauren Boebert obtained a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband in February after she accused him of threatening to harm her and enter the family's home without permission, according to the Associated Press. The judge's order for a temporary restraining order also included protections for three of the Boeberts' children, the AP reported. Jayson Boebert denied the claim he broke into the home or threatened his ex-wife. In March, Lauren Boebert dropped the protection order.

Lauren Boebert, a Republican, has served two terms in the U.S. House representing the western side of Colorado. She announced on Dec. 27 that she was switching congressional districts this year to run for a seat representing the eastern side of the state.

