US Rep. Lauren Boebert granted temporary restraining order against her ex-husband

An affidavit obtained by Denver7 details the aftermath of an apparent altercation between Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, at a restaurant in Silt.
Posted at 2:43 PM, Feb 05, 2024
SILT, Colo. (AP) — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert now has a temporary restraining order against ex-husband Jayson Boebert, after accusing him of threatening to harm her and entering the family’s home without permission.

The order comes after a series of flare-ups between the couple, some leading to charges against Jayson Boebert.

The judges order for a temporary restraining order also included protections for three of the couple’s children.

Jayson Boebert denied that he broke into the home and has made threats against the congresswoman.

A hearing to determine whether the restraining order will be made permanent is scheduled for Thursday.

