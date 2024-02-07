'It's just devastating': Arvada father killed, two children seriously injured after suspected DUI crash

ARVADA, Colo. — The community is rallying behind an Arvada family after a devastating suspected DUI crash earlier this week.

It happened just before 3:40 p.m. at West 64th Avenue and Lamar St. on Monday. Investigators say a silver GMC pickup truck was traveling eastbound on 64th Ave and failed to stop for a red light at Lamar St.

The pickup truck collided with a Toyota sedan that was driving north on Lamar St. The pickup truck collided with the sedan, sending it into the front yard and home on the northwest corner of the intersection.

The driver of the Toyota, who has been identified as Kresten Wolff Thomsen, died at the scene.

Loved ones say Wolff Thomsen, who was driving his two kids home from school when the crash occurred, was just minutes away from their home.

Friends of his say he was a local musician who played piano for the Colorado Ballet and frequently visited his kid's school to play music for all the children.

His two kids, Ella, 10, and Gabe, 7, were seriously injured in the crash and are still recovering in the ICU.

Their mother, Alicia, was not in the car at the time. Denver7 spoke with Alicia's co-worker, Elyse Massey, who said they are both nurses at North Suburban Medical Center.

"It's just devastating. I mean, a lot of us when we heard the news, several people started to cry," Massey said. "Nursing is a big community. Obviously, as nurses, we help others. So when one of our own is in need, it's... I think it's important for us to help each other."

They have started a GoFundMe fundraiser and Meal Train to help during this difficult time.

"This is a nurse in a local community here. So, I mean, her family needs help right now. Obviously, with stuff like this, there's a huge financial burden. I mean, she's now the sole provider," added Massey.

Click here if you'd like to donate to the fundraiser. Meal train contributions can be made here.

According to police, the suspect, Juan Ortega Torres Jr., 23, was taken to a hospital and is in custody pending the filing of official charges.

The Arvada Police Department is investigating; alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash.