Man killed in four-vehicle crash in Arvada Monday afternoon identified; suspect in custody, police say

ARVADA, Colo. — A driver accused of causing a four-vehicle crash in Arvada that killed a man and sent two children to the hospital Monday afternoon is now in custody, according to the Arvada Police Department.

The crash at 64th Ave and Lamar St. in Arvada was reported at about 3:39 p.m. Monday. It happened after a silver GMC pickup truck traveling east on 64th Ave. ran the red light and collided with a maroon Toyota sedan that was going north at the intersection with Lamar St., according to a news release.

The crash sent the sedan into the front yard of a home on the northwest corner of the intersection while the pickup continued east on 64th Ave., hitting a gray Ford Bronco that was traveling in the opposite direction, a preliminary investigation into the deadly crash has revealed.

Two adults and two children were in the sedan at the time of the crash and were taken to local hospitals for treatment; one of the children sustained serious injuries. The driver of the car – identified Tuesday as 44-year-old Kresten Wolff Thomsen – died at the scene, according to police. The driver of the Ford Bronco was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the silver GMC pickup truck, identified as 23-year-old Juan Ortega Torres Jr., was taken to a hospital and is in custody pending the filing of formal charges, according to police.

Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash, according to the Arvada Police Department, who is the lead agency investigating the crash.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | February 6, 11am