At least 1 killed, multiple injured in four-vehicle crash at 64th Ave and Lamar St. in Arvada, police say

ARVADA, Colo. — At least one person was killed and several others were injured following a four-vehicle crash in Arvada Monday afternoon.

Arvada Fire responded to the vehicle collision on W. 64th Ave. and Lamar St. at around 4 p.m. By 4:35 p.m., police had responded to the scene.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Arvada police said officers were investigating the deadly crash but did not provide a number on how many people were injured. The victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Police said Lamar St. would be closed from 63rd to 65th Avenues and 64th Ave. would be closed closed from Lamar Pl. to Kendall St. for an indefinite amount of time.

Travelers in the area should seek alternate routes.

