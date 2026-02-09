'It's been a lifesaver': Food Bank of the Rockies program supports neighbors with chronic conditions

DENVER — While Colorado experiences its most severe hunger challenge in over ten years, the Food Bank of the Rockies stands strong in its mission to support the community through proven and impactful programs. Specifically, the nonprofit's Food for Health Program provides fresh produce and medically tailored food boxes to neighbors in need.

Denver7 is teaming up with Food Bank of the Rockies and Common Spirit to help neighbors facing food insecurity with our 7 Days to Help End Hunger campaign, which will help raise crucial funds to support community members in need.

Food Bank of the Rockies started the Food for Health program in 2022 to provide individuals with nutrient-dense groceries. Monica Buhlig, Chief Impact Officer for Food Bank of the Rockies, explained that it starts with medical providers who screen patients for diabetes, cardiovascular disease and hypertension.

"Once they identify these patients, they refer them to us, and what we do is we walk alongside them on a journey to remove the barriers to staying healthy by providing medically tailored groceries to them," Buhlig said.

Maggy Wolanske

The program helps community members living with chronic diseases access food they need. Buhlig explained they pack 660 boxes every week to support neighbors in Denver, along with the Western Slope and parts of rural Colorado.

"Every week, we deliver these grocery boxes and fresh produce to them weekly. It aligns with medical recommendations, and then that makes it easier for them to prepare foods at home," said Buhlig. "Along with those boxes come recipes and dietary tips."

Food Bank of the Rockies partners with organizations to ensure the weekly grocery boxes are delivered to those in need. One DoorDasher, Huy Logan, has completed over 500 deliveries and recognized the need in the community.

Maggy Wolanske

"I didn't know that at first, but once I found out and I started delivering to people, I enjoyed it because I can tell a lot of people are struggling and they need help," said Logan. "So it's nice to deliver food to people that need it."

Daniel Riff, head of government and nonprofit operations at DoorDash, explained that Project DASH allows them to work with food banks, food pantries and other social impact organizations to get essential items to community members.

"With Food Bank of the Rockies, we support their Food [for] Health program, which is an amazing program to get really important nutrition to folks with chronic conditions, and especially individuals that may have transportation barriers or mobility challenges to be able to get that food delivered to their doorstep every week is huge and ensures that they can access that food and improve their health," Riff said.

Jessica Tafoya is a participant in the program. She looks forward to the delivery every week, explaining that the grocery items are never the same and help her stay on a healthy diet.

Maggy Wolanske

"It definitely gives you good proteins in the sense that I'm always watching my proteins being diabetic," said Tafoya. "There's always that added bonus. There's cereal bars they give you, a spice every week — and it's different every week."

Following a Type 2 diabetes diagnosis in September 2024, Tafoya now monitors her fasting blood glucose levels each morning. She explained that the Food for Health program has been instrumental in helping her manage her health and maintain consistent tracking habits.

"If I didn't have the healthy foods available in order to make that happen, then I don't think I would have been able to handle the transition of changing my diet and eating more healthy and doing more proteins and less carbs and healthier fats and things like that," Tafoya said.

Maggy Wolanske

Even though the program is a couple of years old, Buhlig explained it has proven to be effective and helps participants see real health improvements.

"Food for Health works," said Buhlig. "40% of the people who we've served have said that their blood sugars or hemoglobin A1c have decreased, which is great; that's what a doctor wants to see."

Click here and select ‘7 Days to Help End Hunger’ to donate today. Your gift will be doubled as the Scripps Howard Fund will match the first $10,000 donated, making your generosity go twice as far.