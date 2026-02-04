7 Days to Help End Hunger: Join Denver7 to help end food insecurity

Hunger in Colorado isn’t letting up, according to Food Bank of the Rockies. One in eight Coloradans faces food insecurity – including one in seven children – as the crisis hits a 10-year high, according to USDA data.

Denver7 is once again teaming up with Food Bank of the Rockies and CommonSpirit for 7 Days to Help End Hunger. Running from Feb. 9-15, this weeklong campaign raises crucial funds to address food insecurity in our state.

Click here and select ‘7 Days to Help End Hunger’ to donate today.

Every dollar counts – and doubles.

Donate today and your gift will be doubled as the Scripps Howard Fund will match the first $10,000 donated, making your generosity go twice as far.

Here’s how your doubled donation will impact our neighbors in need:

$25 will help distribute enough food for 150 meals

$50 provides 300 meals

$100 provides 600 meals

$250 provides 1,500 meals

$500 provides 3,000 meals

Your support is needed. Together, we can make a difference in our community.

Food Bank of the Rockies has witnessed a 35 percent increase in food insecurity since 2019. Last year, they distributed enough food for more than 71 million meals to nearly 400,000 people. Food Bank of the Rockies works with more than 700 Hunger Relief Partners – local food pantries and community groups – to reach people facing food insecurity where they are. And to get them the nutritious food they need. Food Bank of the Rockies direct service programs include mobile pantries and home delivery services that bring food boxes straight to the doorsteps of people who need them most.

7 Days to Help End Hunger is sponsored by CommonSpirit.