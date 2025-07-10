Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

'It was devastating': Colorado woman visiting family's Texas property escapes deadly flood

More than 100 people were killed, many of them children, across the Texas Hill Country.
A Pueblo woman's trip to her family's home in Kerr County, Texas, took a harrowing turn over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
'It was devastating': Colorado woman visiting family's Texas property escapes deadly flood
Coloraod woman escapes deadly Texas flood
Colorado woman escapes deadly Texas flood
Posted

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo woman's trip to her family's home in Kerr County, Texas, took a harrowing turn over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Julie Zabolio's family owns a 10-acre property along the Guadalupe River in Ingram. She said her extended family spent July 3 playing and relaxing on the riverbank before retiring to the family home built by her grandparents a quarter mile away.

Zabolio told Denver7 the area was under a flash flood watch, but they were not worried since such alerts are common there. However, overnight, she started receiving flash flood warnings on her phone.

Colorado woman escapes Texas flood

At 3 a.m., Zabolio was alerted to a flash flood emergency in her area. Thankfully, the family home was located at the top of a hill.

On the morning of July 4, the family discovered that they had no electricity or running water. The property is served by a well with an electric pump, according to Zabolio.

They kept the refrigerator closed, cooked on the grill, and collected rainwater to flush the toilets. It was an inconvenience, but the house was not damaged.

When the family was able to get further from the house and look around the property, the extent of what had happened overnight came into focus.

Colorado woman escapes deadly Texas flood

"We saw debris in the trees down by the river crossings, below the Ingram Dam. A truck in a tree. All sorts of things. Kayaks. Canoes. Picnic tables. Clothing. Just debris everywhere. It was devastating," Zabolio told Denver7.

The bridges on their property that cross the Guadalupe River were mostly washed out, but with help from the town, the family was able to piece together enough of one of the bridges to drive out Saturday morning and start the trip back to Colorado. On the way back home, Zabolio stopped at a hotel to get a hot shower and some rest.

"Finally started looking at the news and seeing national news broadcasts covering the story and on the scene. The reality of it hit then, I think," she said. "I was devastated for this community that's been my home away from home every summer of my life."

Colorado woman escapes deadly Texas flood

Zabolio's family was not hurt, and she knows how fortunate they are to have only lost boats and an RV.

Now back home in Colorado, Zabolio is trying to drum up support for her friends and neighbors back in Kerr County any way she can.

"We're out trying to figure out how to help," she said. "Local people were getting out their tractors and chainsaws and trying to help. Churches were gathering donations."

  • Denver7’s parent company, E.W. Scripps, and its public charity, the Scripps Howard Fund, are teaming up to provide relief for Texas flood victims. Learn how you can help below:
Scripps Howard Fund Texas Flooding Relief.png

National News

How to help Texas flood victims following Fourth of July weekend deluge

Óscar Contreras
shannon image bar.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Shannon Ogden
Denver7 evening anchor Shannon Ogden reports on issues impacting all of Colorado’s communities, but specializes in covering local government and politics. If you’d like to get in touch with Shannon, fill out the form below to send him an email.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.