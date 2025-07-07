How to help Texas flood victims following Fourth of July weekend deluge

DENVER — Denver7’s parent company, E.W. Scripps, and its public charity, the Scripps Howard Fund, are teaming up to provide relief for Texas flood victims as the risk of life-threatening flooding in central Texas remains high.
At least 89 people have been killed, and many others remain missing after catastrophic flash flooding swept through the dry, dirt-packed soil when many people were asleep. Among those killed were 27 campers and counselors of Camp Mystic, a century-old Christian girls’ camp in the Texas Hill Country.
If you’re wondering how to help the victims of the natural disaster, there are several ways to do so. One of them is by donating to the Scripps News Group and Scripps Howard Texas flooding relief fund. To do so, simply text SCRIPPS to 50155 or fill out the form below. Every dollar you give to the fund goes directly to those impacted by the catastrophic floods.
This campaign is a Scripps News initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign are tax deductible.
OTHER WAYS TO HELP
Coloradans wishing to support relief and recovery efforts should donate to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, officials said during a news conference over the weekend.
The nonprofit’s website states staff will “direct funds to vetted organizations providing rescue, relief and recovery efforts.”
Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice and Mayor Joe Herring said that while there was a continued need for volunteers, those looking to help should first register with the Kerrville Salvation Army.
“We need focused and coordinated volunteers, not random people showing up and doing what they do,” said Herring.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
