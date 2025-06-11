Investigation complete into former Jeffco chief of schools, accused of possessing child sexual abuse material

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — An investigation into the former Jeffco Public Schools' chief of schools, who was accused of possessing child sexual abuse material before dying by suicide, found he did not have any direct criminal contact with juveniles.

David Weiss was was terminated from his position with Jeffco Public Schools in December 2024 amid an investigation into him allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material. This began after a financial brokerage submitted a tip claiming Weiss used bitcoin to purchase child pornography.

On Dec. 19, 2024, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) obtained a search warrant for his home.

"While investigations like these do not often involve the person’s employer, due to the nature of his position where he had access to children and electronics at work, the Jefferson County R-1 School District was notified of the search warrant and cooperated with the investigation," the sheriff's office said.

Weiss was found dead in Maryland around the new year. Investigators believe he took his own life.

That day, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirmed they were continuing to investigate the case of alleged possession of child sexual abuse material.

That investigation has since concluded, and the sheriff's office found that Weiss had had no direct criminal contact with any juveniles, in person or online, the office announced on Wednesday.

A forensic search of all of his known electrical devices found evidence that he had purchased child pornography, but nothing to show that he had any physical or online contact with juveniles, the sheriff's office said.

Weiss stepped into the role of chief of schools in February 2022 after working as a principal and then community superintendent with Jeffco Public Schools.

No other details were available on Wednesday afternoon.