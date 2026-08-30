Fort Collins community continues to grapple with crash that left 1 dead, injured 5

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Twenty-four hours after one person was killed and five others were hurt in Fort Collins after a driver drove their pickup truck onto a sidewalk along Mountain Avenue in Old Town Fort Collins, the community is shook to its core.

The tragedy happened outside Walrus Ice Cream shop in Fort Collins. Outside the shop, a small memorial is slowly taking shape.

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Details are still limited as Fort Collins police continue to investigate what led up to the crash. Cpl. Brandon Barnes told Denver7's Tyler Melito that detectives are still actively calling witnesses for information.

"One of the things that we do in any investigation is we look at the entire picture," Barnes said. "We we're very early on in the investigation, but we're looking at all sorts of factors right now."

Barnes did share some more insight into the condition of the five victims.

"Three of those people that were transported to area hospitals that have serious injuries, however, they are stable," Barnes detailed. "The others, they suffered minor injuries."

The identities of the victims, including the one person killed, have not been released at this time.

Barnes says in the time since the crash, there have been a number of people posting on social media, specifically about the driver, whose identity has not been released. Barnes wants to dispel some information the department has seen.

"Our entire crash team came out and is currently investigating this incident," Barnes detailed. "There's nothing that we've discovered at this point of time in the investigation that has led us to believe that this was a intentional or a deliberate act."

Watch our previous report about the incident below:

One person dead after driver hits pedestrians on sidewalk in Old Town Fort Collins, police say

At the memorial site, Cassidy Dellemonache took some time out of her day Sunday to pay respects to the victims and spread a little joy with her art that she left at the memorial.

"We all have so much grief in all of our lives, which is why days of joy are so important. And that's why celebrations like the Tour de Fat are important, is so that we can celebrate the joy when life is so hard," Dellemonache told Melito.

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Dellemonache owns an ice cream shop near the site of the accident. She shared what was going through her head when everything happened.

"I was sitting at work, and so my shop is just around the corner, and heard all of the sirens," Dellmonache described. "Watching from our windows, I knew how many pedestrians were out yesterday and how many bikers and how many families and people were celebrating, and so it was immediately scared of what had happened because we knew it was so close and where everybody was gathered."

She says the Tour de Fat, which happened on Saturday, is a special event for Fort Collins.

"I moved here 18 years ago on Tour de Fat Day, and my dad was driving the U-Haul back down here in Old Town and said "what in the world? Where did you move to? All of these people are on their bikes and in costumes and filling the streets,'" Dellemonache recalled. "It really is like Mardi Gras type celebration where we all come together and are out in the streets and celebrating."

She says she hopes her contributions to the memorial will help bring some positivity to someone who sees it.

"We have a very strong community and very loving and caring," Dellemonache said.

Although, she knows it won't be a quick process for the community and herself to heal.

"I walk down the street almost every day, and it will be filled with grief knowing the pain that our community experienced right here," Dellemonache said.

Barnes mentioned they know that there were hundreds of people in the area of the incident Saturday and are asking for anyone with information to call 970-221-6540.