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Fort Collins police investigating crash near College and Mountain avenues

Police
WPIX
Police
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FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police are asking the public to avoid the area near College and Mountain avenues following a crash Saturday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, police said officers were on scene around 12:30 p.m. It is unclear what caused the crash, how many vehicles were involved, or whether any injuries were reported.

Police said updates would be made on their Facebook page.