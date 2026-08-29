Fort Collins police investigating crash near College and Mountain avenues

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police are asking the public to avoid the area near College and Mountain avenues following a crash Saturday afternoon.
In a Facebook post, police said officers were on scene around 12:30 p.m. It is unclear what caused the crash, how many vehicles were involved, or whether any injuries were reported.
Police said updates would be made on their Facebook page.
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