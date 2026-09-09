Berthoud family’s five-year dream becomes reality with an inclusive playground

BERTHOUD, Colo. — After five years, a family's dream of an inclusive playground becomes reality. S'Miles Playground in Berthoud opened to the public.

For most kids, a trip to the playground means running, climbing, swinging, and playing until someone finally says it’s time to go home.

For Miles Bowling, getting to play on a playground hasn’t always been that simple.

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Miles is the kind of kid who never seems to run out of energy.

So when Miles arrived at Berthoud’s new playground, Denver7 had to ask him what he liked most.

But this playground looked different from others for a reason.

Every piece of equipment was intentionally designed to be more inclusive and accessible for kids with disabilities.

That includes a wheelchair-accessible swing and ramps that allow children who use wheelchairs to reach different parts of the playground.

For Miles, that kind of access means a lot.

Miles and his twin brother, Mac, were born without breathing and had to be resuscitated at birth.

Miles went without oxygen long enough to suffer a traumatic brain injury called periventricular leukomalacia, which led to cerebral palsy.

Today, Miles uses a wheelchair full-time.

That meant many traditional playgrounds weren’t designed with him in mind. The other accessible playground was at least a 45-minute drive away.

“I went to a playground, and it wasn't accessible, and my brothers were playing, and I was just sitting there thinking, man, I just really wish I could play on this playground,” Miles said.

But Miles and his family didn’t give up.

They started small.

“Let's have a lemonade stand and fundraise. We can raise $4,500, right?” Lauren, Miles' mother, said.

The family advertised on Facebook, made flyers, and held a lemonade stand.

In just two days, they raised $11,000. That success sparked a bigger idea.

“Let's really make it something for the community,” Lauren said.

And the community answered.

“The community they've raised around them, too, their neighbors, the sponsorships, the businesses in town. Everyone came together to make it happen,” Berthoud Mayor William Karspeck said.

Designer Erin Starr also helped bring the vision to life.

“I've been inspired by him and his family for the last five years,” Starr said. “I've just been really lucky to be working with them. Every piece of this project has Miles' touch on it.”

And after five years, one month and 19 days, the playground finally opened.

For Lauren, one of the most meaningful moments came when she heard Miles talk about using the playground's accessible swing. Lauren said those moments of independence are priceless.

“You forget that independence- these moments for him that are so meaningful- and being able to give those to your children are priceless,” she said.

And now, his twin brother can join him.

“I'm so happy now that I can play with him,” Mac said.

But Miles isn't stopping here. He already has another idea.

“We can't build another playground, but I'm thinking of building an accessible water park,” he said.

For Miles, this is just the beginning.

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