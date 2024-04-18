Groundbreaking on Berthoud's first adaptive park scheduled to begin in May

BERTHOUD, Colo. — The groundbreaking on Berthoud's first adaptive park is scheduled for May, according to an announcement Wednesday.

"Earlier this year the Town of Berthoud’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to use a cap of $650,000 of uncommitted park development and improvements funds toward the project," the announcement said.

So far, $1 million has been raised to make the Berthoud Adaptive Park Project a reality, thanks in part to generous Denver7 viewers donating at least $5,000 to the Denver7 Gives fund.

This park has been more than two years in the making.

It all started with the Bowling family.

Denver7 | Gives Berthoud family closer to goal of building accessible park Blayke Roznowski

Lauren and Richard Bowling have three boys — their first-born Braxton and twins Mack and Miles. Due to complications during pregnancy with the twins, 4-year-old Miles developed cerebral palsy, and he requires a wheelchair full time.

When the Bowlings moved to their home in Berthoud’s Farmstead community, it meant they were 40 minutes away from an accessible playground where all three of their kids could play together.

With the help of the developer in the community, Will Edwards with Edwards Development, the Longmont nonprofit, Can'd Aid and Star Playgrounds, they kick-started the Berthoud Adaptive Park Project.

On May 29, Can'd Aid, the Bowling family and the Town of Berthoud's Board of Trustees will celebrate starting to build.

The farm-themed playground is designed for people of all abilities, incorporating accessible elements for children who use mobility aids and challenging elements for able-bodied children.

It will include features like slides, frog hops, monkey bars, climbers, a merry-go-round, two ziplines and a swing area.

The Berthoud Adaptive Park Project is continuing to raise funds this year.

In June, the Bowling family will throw their annual lemonade stand fundraiser, according to Wednesday's announcement.

"The park also hopes to find a sponsor for a permanent Lemonade Stand, providing a space for community-minded children in the area to continue to hold fundraisers for future community projects," the announcement said.

Denver7 Gives donations help Berthoud family towards goal of building accessible park