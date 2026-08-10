DENVER — Colorado residents are pushing back on Xcel Energy's latest request for a rate increase, with some telling Denver7 their electric bills are already stretching household budgets to the breaking point — especially during a stretch of intense summer heat.

Xcel Energy proposed a $225 million rate increase that would have raised customers' monthly electric bills by about 6%. Last week, the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) reduced that request to $166 million. A final written decision is expected Aug. 17. Xcel could still appeal.

Kelsey Wilson, a Columbine Hills resident, said the bills are already too much to manage.

"I pay an average of $130 in the summer and over $300 in the winter," she explained to Denver7's Allie Jennerjahn over email. "I can only pay what I can pay. Which is usually around $175 each month. So in the winter when my bill is over $300, I'm short on my payment. By the time summer hits, I'm usually around $400+ over due to Xcel. So I continue to pay the $175 each month in the summer which helps catch me up a little bit each month until winter hits again."

Wilson also asked where the new money being asked for, would go.

Xcel broke it down in a statement to Denver7:



17,771 wood poles replaced

17,854 service transformers in use on the distribution system

775 megawatts of new generation interconnected to transmission

406 new transmission circuit miles

306 approximate miles of distribution cable replaced

50 new distribution feeders

5 new transmission and distribution substations placed into service

Denver resident Jaime Cowam told Denver7 back in June her bill has already climbed with the heat.

"My monthly bill, especially with as hot as it's beenm is about $100 bucks or more a month," Cowam said.

► Watch Allie Jennerjahn's report in the video below:

Xcel Energy rate increase request scaled back, but Colorado customers say any hike is too much

The prospect of another increase didn't sit well with her.

"I'm going to have to turn the air off and be extremely hot," Cowam said. "There's no need to be raising the bills, they have been raised enough," Cowam said.

Denver7 | Weather Seniors struggle to afford cooling as Xcel Energy proposes rate hike Maggie Bryan

Xcel Energy also stands by its rates being affordable, touting average electric bills are 39% lower than the national average. However, Colorado's median income is much higher than other states — $95,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, compared to nation's $80,000.

"We recognize affordability is a top concern for our customers. While we continue investing in safe, reliable, and increasingly clean energy, we carefully evaluate every investment to ensure it delivers value and meets the long-term needs of the communities we serve," a spokesperon for Xcel said in a statement to Denver7.

They did not answer out question of how many customers are overdue on their bills.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.