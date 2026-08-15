Lakewood tattoo shop raises money for fire departments struggling to afford equipment

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A Lakewood tattoo shop drew a line out the door Saturday as community members rolled up their sleeves to support Colorado firefighters and get inked in the process.

True Blue Tattoo Shop hosted a flash tattoo sale, asking customers to choose a small tattoo and donate $40, with all proceeds going to fire departments as crews work to fight wildfires across the state.

The event runs through 7 p.m. and in just one hour, the shop had already completed 20 tattoos. It's the second fundraising event for fire departments True Blue Tattoo has hosted in the past few weeks.

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The event comes after a state report found 80% of participating fire departments cannot afford the equipment they need — a problem made more urgent by a tough wildfire season and a record-breaking drought.

Zach Chamberlain, a community member, said the stakes for firefighters are real.

"When the fire is coming around them and closing in on them, it's a pretty scary situation," Chamberlain said.

Community member Marissa Peralez said she felt compelled to show up.

"It's very sad, like, all the families and everybody that's just having to evacuate from their houses," Peralez said.

Organizers Russ Pearson, owner of the tattoo shop, and Alyssa Rose are partnering with Elk Creek Fire Protection District, too, which has agreed to help distribute the money raised.

Training Lieutenant Devon Evers with the Elk Creek Fire Protection District said the need is significant.

"We really hope that our residents recognize the sheer issues that we're running into and how big of a problem it truly is," Evers said.

Evers said his department recently ordered new fire engines and is facing a four-year wait time for delivery. He said money raised through events like the tattoo sale could help departments replace equipment, replenish supplies, and maintain and repair fire trucks — so they are ready when the next call comes.

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