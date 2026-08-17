LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Westgate and Hutchinson Elementary Schools are navigating an unthinkable start to the school year after the death of their art teacher, 37-year-old Lindsey Barnett, whose husband has now been arrested and accused of her murder.

Police found Lindsey Barnett dead inside her home on Thursday morning. Her husband, Patrick Theodore Barnett — also known as Ted — now faces a first-degree murder charge as he sits in the Jefferson County Detention Center.

Denver7 Jefferson County reporter Allie Jennerjahn breaks down the arrest affidavit in the video below:

Lakewood school community grieves as teacher's husband is accused of murder

Word of Lindsey Barnett's death spread to the school community through an email sent to families. Hutchinson Elementary's principal remembered Lindsey Barnett as a "sweet soul" with an "extraordinary dedication" to students.

While school officials did not discuss the circumstances of Barnett's death in messages to families, those details are outlined in an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, investigators responded to a home on South Welch Circle Thursday, where they found Lindsey Barnett dead in the shower with a cut on her neck and a knife by her side. Ted Barnett told police that she had cut herself and her throat and that is how he found his wife, before calling 911.

Investigators wrote in the affidavit that blood found in the main bedroom, a footprint they described as "dainty," and other evidence appeared inconsistent with Ted Barnett's account. Ted Barnett was arrested later that day on suspicion of first-degree murder.

During interviews, Patrick Barnett told detectives the couple had been experiencing marital problems and sleeping separately. He said he last saw his wife the night before and discovered her the next morning in the shower before calling 911.

The affidavit states that detectives later learned Patrick Barnett had been involved in a relationship with another woman, who contacted police after becoming concerned when she could not reach him. The woman told investigators she believed he and Lindsey Barnett were separated and that he had previously described his wife as struggling with mental health issues.

Lakewood Lakewood man arrested on suspicion of murder of his wife, a Jeffco art teacher Kaylee Harter

The district is providing resources to families ahead of the first day of school on Wednesday.

Grief counselor Athena McCullough, owner and lead clinician at McCullough Family Therapy, suggests parents start simple when talking to their children about Mrs. Barnett's death.

"Starting with letting them know the teacher isn't coming back, the teacher has passed away, could be maybe all they need right now," McCullough said. "And don't assume anything with your kids. Just ask. Bring up the subject, bring up the topic, start it off and see what they're already aware of and what they're feeling."

McCullough also acknowledged that once children leave for school, what they hear may go beyond what parents chose to share with them.

"It's terrifying to hand your kids over to a wider community and trust that the adults and other kids and other parents are going to be responding well," McCullough said. "Being able to talk with your child about what it was like for them to hear a detail or hear an extra bit of information. Again, keep checking in."

Support for school staff is equally important. Lindsey Barnett was their colleague and friend. McCullough encourages staff members to take days off if needed, lean on someone they trust, and consider therapy to help process their grief — so they can still show up for students.

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