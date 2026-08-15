Lakewood man arrested on suspicion of murder of his wife, a Jeffco art teacher

A Lakewood man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after his wife, a Jefferson County art teacher, was found dead in the home Thursday.

Police said the victim was identified as 37-year-old Lindsey Barnett, who school officials said served both Hutchinson and Westgate Elementary schools.

Patrick Barnett, 40, was arrested in connection with the death, and detectives confirmed the two were married, according to a release from Lakewood police.

He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond, according to the release.

School officials described Lindsey Barnett as having "a deep passion for teaching art, a sweet soul, and an extraordinary dedication to our students."

"Beyond her work in the classroom, she always put our kids first, helping organize special projects and pouring her heart into the district art show for both of our school communities," school officials said in a letter shared with the Hutchinson community.

School officials said the school mental health team and district support staff would be available to support students and staff.

Patrick Barnett is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 20 at 10 a.m.