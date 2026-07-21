Lakewood city councilor considers working to pull city's PNC Bank accounts over layoff concerns

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood City Councilor Roger Low is demanding answers from PNC Bank about how nearly 800 laid-off employees are being supported — and threatening to discuss moving the city's 20 bank accounts if he doesn't get a response.

Seven-hundred, seventy-seven employees at the former First Bank headquarters in Lakewood lost their jobs on June 30 following the bank's consolidation with PNC Bank.

Low said he wants to know whether those workers are being taken care of and what opportunities they have going forward.

"Whether they're going to be taken care of, whether they're going to be retained, whether they're going to have opportunities to get new employment with PNC," Low said.

Low said he wants to see the former employees receive strong severance packages and continued employment opportunities in Colorado.

"I want to make sure that they're getting every possible opportunity to continue to work for PNC in good jobs with good wages in Colorado moving forward. Ideally, in my community in Lakewood," Low said.

The transition has also created challenges for some customers. Lakewood resident Matthew Rhode said the changeover has been bumpy.

"It's been a little tricky. The communication while there has been a little spotty," Rhode said.

Still, Rhode said he is giving PNC time to work through the transition.

"It's a big thing to take over. So I'm giving them the benefit of the doubt," Rhode said.

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In a statement, a PNC spokesperson said the bank "retained all customer-facing employees" and "rehired more than 250 technology colleagues."

On the question of severance, the bank declined to provide specifics, but said offers "were generally based on years of service and covered up to one year."

Low said if PNC does not provide the answers he believes workers deserve, he is prepared to act.

"Lakewood currently has 20 accounts," he said. "If we don't get the kind of answers that I think these workers deserve from PNC soon, I'm going to work with our council, our city, and our mayor to figure out how to transfer our accounts to another bank," Low said.

When asked for comment on that possibility, a PNC spokesperson said the company would not comment on hypothetical scenarios.

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