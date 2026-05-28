DENVER — Colorado Credit Unions are joining together to offer a solution to a massive layoff in the financial industry expected in June.

PNC Bank filed a warn letter to the state in April saying that 777 Colorado employees could lose their jobs by June 30, 2026. This comes after PNC Bank closed a merger deal with Colorado-based credit union FirstBank. PNC listed the reason for layoffs as consolidating operations into a single organization.

The Go West Credit Union Association is looking to support workers impacted by the merger to find their next job. The association has launched a new online tool where financial industry workers can submit their resume for hiring managers to see. The website also allows people to view what branches are currently hiring and positions available.



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Credit union group launches new job tool as PNC Bank layoffs hit Colorado

“When the announcement was made that the merger was happening, we were anticipating that we might see something like this come down the pike. It happens a lot in these bank mergers with out of state banks. We wanted to help people, mitigate the impacts and continue to keep financial service access local and community-focused,” VP of Legislative Affairs for Go West Credit Union Association Katie March said.

Another resource on their website gives job seekers information on financial help for themselves.

March says, “when somebody loses a job, they often need things like a skip a pay or assistance with a loan or emergency funding. There are some resources there about talking to your credit unions. Credit unions are known for giving help to people who need it,” March said.

Go West told Denver7 there are a variety of positions available right now, including front of house, back of house and even IT positions. Those interested are encouraged to submit a resume and explore the resources available on the website.