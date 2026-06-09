MORRISON, Colo. — Starting July 1, homeowners in Jefferson County are required to create defensible space around their homes. The new codes also require the use of ignition-resistant building materials and the removal of any plants within 5 feet of a structure.

Jefferson County Commissioner Lesley Dahlkemper said wildfire risk in Jefferson County is 99% higher than in other counties across the country, due in large part to dense vegetation, hot and dry conditions, and a high concentration of homes.

▶️ WATCH: Homeowners and a JeffCo county commissioner talk with Denver7's Allie Jennerjahn ahead of the new wildfire code

Jefferson County to roll out new wildfire codes starting July 1

"I will tell you, hands down, it is the No. 1 issue that keeps me awake at night as a county commissioner," Dahlkemper said.



Want to learn more about wildfire risk in Colorado? Colorado State University has a "Colorado Wildfire Risk Viewer" interactive map, where homeowners and business owners can identify wildfire risk, dive into local fire history and find resources about wildfire prevention and mitigation

The requirements are not retroactive. They apply to homeowners who are building a new home, replacing a roof, or building a new deck, according to Dahlkemper.

"They only affect you if you're building a new home or if you're swapping out a roof on your home or you're building a new deck on your home, and our county folks can help you with that," Dahlkemper said.

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Residents Tom and Liz Fedyna have already taken those steps at their home on a hill in Morrison. They showed Denver7 around their property, pointing out the different things they have done to protect their home from wildfires — including metal sheeting, mesh over their vents to keep embers out of the attic and spaces under the house, and significant tree removal.

"In fact, all the trees you see around you are probably half of the trees that were here when we moved in. All of them had branches that went all the way to the ground — we couldn't see our neighbors. It was so densely forested," Liz Fedyna said.

The Fedynas spent over $40,000 on their mitigation efforts and said the costs can add up quickly for homeowners who may not be prepared.

"(As) soon as (the county says that homeowners) gotta do this… They’re overwhelmed right off the bat, right? And then you gotta bring somebody in," Tom Fedyna said. "It can be very expensive."

Dahlkemper acknowledged the financial burden and said the county is working to provide grants to help homeowners cover those costs.

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