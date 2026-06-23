'I just want to make it a little bit safer': Evergreen residents push for safer roads on Evergreen Parkway

EVERGREEN, Colo. — JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Residents of Evergreen are calling on Jefferson County and law enforcement to take action on what they're calling a dangerous stretch of road.

Community member Dave Masters started a petition in May, about 2 months after 67-year-old Michael Longfellow was killed in a hit-and-run crash while crossing Evergreen Parkway.

"I renamed it the 'Evergreen Speedway,'" Masters said.

The petition asks county officials and law enforcement to increase patrols on the parkway, conduct regular speeding enforcement, and re-evaluate speed limits.

"Lots of red lights being run, stop signs have all become yield signs, people don't use turn signals, just the basic driving skills," Masters said.

Statistics provided to Denver7 from Colorado State Patrol show two fatal crashes along the parkway since the start of the year, along with 15 speeding tickets.

Justin Williams, CSP Captain, said his agency is focused on enforcement and is working with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

"We're going out every weekend and making a targeted effort on those roadways for the reasons that have been brought up — the concerns — because we share in the concerns," Williams said.

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The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that, in addition to enforcement, it is focused on education and outreach. The agency said it is collaborating with commissioners and the Colorado Department of Transportation to "evaluate the corridor, including a review of existing speed limits and other potential safety improvements." The sheriff's office also said it is "exploring the use of automated speed enforcement technology," including along Evergreen Parkway.

Cpt. Williams said the agency has data to back up its efforts on the road.

"We've been up there and we catch a lot of these dangerous drivers, we'd like to prevent and stop every single one of them, if we can," Williams said.

CDOT has played a role in finding solutions, too. Their safety team told Denver7, "the roadway's geometry provides appropriate sight distance for drivers traveling at the posted speed limit. Additionally, CDOT has installed an Intersection Conflict Warning System at SH 74 and Kerr Gulch Road to alert drivers when cross-traffic is present."

"I don't want to be the grumpy old man … I just want to make it a little bit safer," Masters said.

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