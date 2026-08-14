Fired Jeffco paraprofessional's assault, child abuse charges raise questions on training requirements

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — After a Jefferson County paraprofessional was charged with child abuse and assault, some are raising questions about training requirements for paraprofessionals in Colorado schools.

Cynthia Monroe, 60, was fired from her position at Ute Meadows Elementary following her arrest, officials said.

Witnesses told investigators they watched Monroe drag a student by the arm across a hallway, according to arrest documents. Another paraeducator helped the student back to her feet and described Monroe's mood as "frustrated."

The student, who has developmental disabilities, described her body feeling "sad" after the incident, according to arrest documents.

Pamela Bisceglia, executive director of Advocacy Denver, said the child's account matters.

"It's important that to listen to the child and to listen to what the child's story is, and to believe that what the child is saying," Bisceglia said.

Bisceglia said physical contact with students is not always justified.

"There are times when people put their hands on kids that it is not an emergency. It sounds like, in you know, in some cases, it's like that adult lost their temper, and and they inappropriately touch the child," Bisceglia said.

The witness also alleged to investigators that Monroe is not certified through the Crisis Prevention Institute and "therefore should never go hands on with a student."

Denver7 brought the concern about Monroe's CPI certification status to Ritu Chopra, executive director of the Paraprofessional Research and Resource Center at the University of Colorado Denver, who said it was her understanding all paraprofessionals were required to have the training.

"My understanding all along was that CPI training is part of the orientation of the paraeducators when they are hired. That is a required training," Chopra said.

A spokesperson with Jeffco Public Schools did not respond to a question about whether CPI training is required. The district did confirm Monroe passed a criminal background check before she was hired — which is the only requirement from the state.

Chopra described the low bar for becoming a paraprofessional.

"A warm body and a pulse, and you pass a test, and you can become a paraprofessional," Chopra said.

Bisceglia said training decisions ultimately fall to individual school districts.

"It's up to the district to determine what qualifications that individual must have, and to provide training," Bisceglia said.

Denver7 asked Jeffco Public Schools what it requires of paraprofessionals. The district did not respond.

Monroe is slated to be arraigned on Aug. 31.

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