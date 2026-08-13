JeffCo school aide charged with assault, child abuse after allegedly dragging disabled student on ground

A Jefferson County paraprofessional has been charged with assault and child abuse after allegedly dragging a developmentally disabled student on the ground at Ute Meadows Elementary School in Littleton.

Cynthia Ann Monroe, 60, has worked at the school since 2014 and was fired following the incident, according to the release from the Jefferson County District Attorney's office.

The charges stem from an April 16 incident in which school staff said they witnessed Monroe "forcibly grabbing a student and dragging them by the arm," the release said. Jefferson County sheriff's deputies responded to the school that day, the release stated.

Monroe allegedly dragged the developmentally disabled student on the ground "for several seconds and more than ten feet before another staff member intervened," and the child sustained visible injuries, according to the release.

Charges for felony assault and misdemeanor child abuse were filed June 22, and a warrant for her arrest was issued the same day, officials said in the release.

Monroe appeared on her warrant and posted a $5,000 personal recognizance bond in July, according to the release.

Her arraignment is set for Aug. 31 at 10:30 a.m.