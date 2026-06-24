'Our residents have had enough': Douglas County sets new regulations for electric dirt bikes

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Electric dirt bikes and electric motorcycles, commonly known as e-motos, have been showing up on sidewalks, trails and in the middle of roads across Douglas County. Now, county commissioners are doing something about it.

Commissioners unanimously passed an emergency ordinance Tuesday requiring riders under 18 to wear a helmet and creating fines of up to $1,000 for reckless and careless driving. Parents who knowingly allow their children to ride the bikes illegally can also be fined, according to the ordinance.

Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said the behavior has become a serious public safety concern.

"Kids are doing wheelies on public roadways, blocking traffic. They're putting other people in danger and our residents have had enough," Weekly said.

Denver7 Pictured: Darren Weekly, Douglas County Sheriff

Franktown resident Lynne Bussard described a close call of her own during Tuesday's public hearing.

"I had no idea what direction it was coming from. A child on a dirt bike comes up the road at us," Bussard said. "I am very concerned about the public."

Under state law, electric dirt bikes are already not street legal. The new county ordinance adds local enforcement tools on top of that existing prohibition.

The regulations do not apply to e-bikes that have pedals, which are different from electric dirt bikes. These regulations apply specifically to electric dirt bikes and e-motos.

The below graphic shows the difference between e-bikes and e-motos.

Denver7 The difference between the three classes of e-bikes and e-motos, or e-motorcycles.

Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon urged parents to reconsider purchasing these bikes for their children.

"Our message to the community, to parents, really, it's don't buy these high-powered electric dirt bikes," Laydon said.

Denver7 Commissioners Abe Laydon alongside Commissioner Kevin Van Winkle voted 2-0 to approve an emergency ordinance regulating the operation of electric dirt bikes & e-motos on public roads, trails and sidewalks.

Deputies plan to partner with schools in the fall to educate kids and parents about the new rules.

"We are not trying to over-regulate Douglas County," Weekly said. "We're not trying to generate fines. What we're trying to do is save lives of kids."

The emergency ordinance goes into effect immediately.

The sheriff's office has a new location on the front page of its website to report complaints if you see illegal riding in your neighborhood.

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