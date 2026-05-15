Man faces multiple charges after string of intentionally set fires, Castle Rock police say

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – Following several “intentionally set” fires reported across Castle Rock, police said a person of interest will face multiple charges including arson, trespassing, tampering and theft.

On Friday, Castle Rock Police said 46-year-old Caleb Bishop remained in custody at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility in connection to fires set between May 12 and 13.

Denver7 previously reported this week on fires that tore through Hideaway Bar & Grill at 600 Jerry Street.

Local Person of interest in custody after second fire hits restaurant in 2 days Robert Garrison

Castle Rock police said the person was taken into custody on unrelated charges, but was still considered a person of interest in that fire.

Robert Stroh, who co-owns the restaurant with his wife, Becky Stroh, told Denver7 that his alarm company alerted him to the first fire in the early morning hours on Monday.

"My alarm company sent me a call at 12:30 in the morning because it said the panel had gone off and power was down," Robert Stroh said.

Nearly 2-dozen employees were impacted and the fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen on the opposite side of the building.

Bishop was arrested on Monday for trespassing at the site of one of the fires, released around 12 hours later on a PR bond and was re-arrested on other charges on Wednesday, said police.