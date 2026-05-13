Person of interest in custody after second fire hits Castle Rock restaurant in 2 days

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Authorities have made an arrest after a second fire tore through a Castle Rock restaurant early Wednesday morning.

Castle Rock police said the person was taken into custody on unrelated charges after a fire at the Hideaway Bar & Grill, 600 Jerry Street, and is now considered a person of interest in the second fire.

Crews from the Castle Rock Fire Department arrived at the restaurant around 12:30 a.m. to find flames and smoke coming from the structure.

As firefighters battled flames, crews launched an aggressive search-and-suppression effort and quickly brought the fire under control upon arrival.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause is under investigation.

This is the second fire at the business in as many days.

A fire on Monday night put 21 people out of a job and caused extensive damage to the building.

The business owner, Becky Stroh, established a GoFundMe campaign to help the business get back on its feet.

"Our amazing community has always supported our staff, and any help you can give will make a real difference as we work to rebuild," Stroh wrote on GoFundMe.

The cause of that fire remains unknown, and it's unclear whether the person of interest taken into custody on Wednesday is connected to the first fire.