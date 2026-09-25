RTD's CEO search draws board division over qualifications as agency offers up to $509K for the role

Regional Transportation District is raising the base salary range for its CEO position to between $411,000 and $509,000 as it searches for a replacement for outgoing CEO Debra Johnson — even as the agency moves forward with roughly $20 million in cuts to bus and train service.

RTD's board voted Tuesday to approve the new salary range. The top of that range is $87,000 more than what Johnson currently earns. The job listing will go live Monday, September 28.

The salary increase comes as RTD grapples with a $200 million budget deficit. The agency has confirmed service cuts are coming to help address that shortfall.

According to the job description, the next CEO is not required to have any transit experience — a detail that has divided the board.

"This is a very unique job. That is also why we are saying that we will pay a floor of 410,000 a year, not including cash compensation," RTD Director of District B JoyAnn Ruscha said.

Consultant Greg Moser defended the decision to broaden the candidate pool.

"I think the concept of casting the net wide just allows you to expand the pool," Moser said.

Not all board members agree with that approach.

"This is a public transportation agency. It requires a very specific and niche set of skills," RTD Director of District C Michael Guzman said.

RTD says it wants the next CEO to rebuild public trust, boost ridership, and close the agency's budget gaps.

For more than 65 million riders who depend on the system annually, the stakes are personal. Arapahoe County resident Michael Simmons rides the RTD light rail regularly.

"Every day, basically," Simmons said.

He described the service as a reliable part of his routine.

"It's very quick. It's convenient. It's easy to use," Simmons said.

Steve Ritz, whom I met on the A Line in Aurora, said he has been relying on RTD heavily.

"I don't have a car right now, so puts a damper on things," Ritz said.

Ritz said he hopes future budget adjustments can address ongoing reliability issues.

"Maybe more punctuality. Problems on the tracks all the time," Ritz said.

When asked whether the looming changes were cause for concern, Simmons offered a measured response.

"Somewhat, but also no," Simmons said.

The RTD board plans to vote to appoint the next CEO on January 6.