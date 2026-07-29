RTD will not increase fares to close more than $200M deficit, but will move forward with service reductions

DENVER — For months, RTD has been reviewing different parts of its transit system to close the more than $200 million deficit the agency has been facing.

Tuesday night, board members struck down the idea of increasing fares to achieve an additional $8 million to $12 million.



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RTD will not increase fares to close more than $200M budget deficit

Though members decided to not raise fares, they are moving forward with 10% service reductions to save the agency about $20 million.

In a 9-6 vote, the Board of Directors elected to have staff build the proposed 2027 budget based on the $20 million saving target.

Service changes would be created based on priorities including preservation and growth of ridership, local transit needs, and board adopted service standards that include a focus on cost per boarding, revenue service hour cost, and service duplication.

The changes would take effect no later than May or June of next year.

Board members also voted to move forward with a High-Volume Event Service pilot with the Broncos, meaning Broncos Ride could return at some point.