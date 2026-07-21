CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Four people were detained and cited Monday after a tense standoff with law enforcement outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Centennial, as protests continued for a fourth day following a shooting at a nearby ICE detention facility.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says the four were detained, cited and released at the scene after they were "warned multiple times to stop impeding operation of a public building."

The protests began after reports of health concerns inside the Aurora Processing Center. Adams County health officials previously confirmed one case of active tuberculosis at the Auora immigration detention center, but health officials said the company that runs the facility had failed to provide the legally-required access needed to complete the investigation and determine if there are additional cases.

On Thursday night, Emma Landis was allegedly shot in the foot by a GEO Group employee during a protest at the Aurora facility. The suspected shooter, Brandon Booth, 42, was arrested the same day.

Monday's demonstration at the Centennial ICE field office was a scheduled event called a "die-in." Activists and elected officials took part in the demonstration.

Holly Cheng, one of the main organizers with the Shut Down GEO Coalition, described the scene at the Centennial field office.

"A few folks in a group decided to just hold a banner," Cheng said.

Cheng said the response from authorities was significant.

"DHS called in Arapahoe County Sheriff's that came in mass numbers with a SWAT team, and there were like less than 30 people there, and like maybe just a handful of people holding the banner," Cheng said.

► Watch Adria Iraheta's report in the video below:

Multiple ICE protesters detained after tensions flare with law enforcement at Centennial ICE field office

Yoselin Corrales, one of the four people detained, described what happened.

"DHS made multiple threats. They tried to tear the banner away from the protesters holding those. They were trying to pull signs away from folks, and then they called in Arapahoe County Sheriff for backup," Corrales said. "I was handcuffed and I sat outside in the sun for about 10-15 minutes, and then they moved all four of us into the [field office], where we sat for another two hours or so."

Corrales, an organizer with Aurora Unidos, said the group did not back down.

"We held firm and we exercised our First Amendment right to protest peacefully, and just you know, kind of stood our ground so we could get the message out," Corrales said.

Ryan Stitzel of the Denver Aurora Community Action Committee said the group moved quickly once word spread about the detentions.

"When we heard that some of our friends in Aurora Unidos were being held this morning, we made sure to mobilize very quickly to go support them," Stitzel said.

"We already have had multiple people reach out to provide legal support. We've had multiple groups reach out to assist with fees," Corrales said.

In a statement, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said it "supports citizens’ rights to peaceful demonstrations." The statement goes on to say that individuals who were not interfering with the operations of a public building were permitted to continue their demonstrations.

Despite the citations, protesters say they are not backing down.

"You know, is it scary? Absolutely. Would I do it every single day of my life because I know it works and I know it's the only way for us to get to a better future? Absolutely. And it's worth doing scary things for that," Stitzel said.

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