Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
NewsLocalIn Your CommunityAurora | Arapahoe County

Actions

Firefighters rescues woman from a confined space at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds

Firefighters are working to rescue someone from a confined space at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Wednesday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue said.
Firefighters rescuing person from confined space at Arapahoe Co. Fairgrounds
south metro fire rescue.jpeg
south metro fire rescue fairgroundsx.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters rescued a awoman from a confined space at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Wednesday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said.

The SMFR Technical Rescue Team were called around 6:05 a.m. Wednesday to the area off E. Quincy Road and Fairground Parkway. The woman was extricated around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. She received medical evaluation on scene, according to SMFR, before Sable Altura Fire paramedics took her non-emergent to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said there were sheriff's deputies on scene as well.

Firefighters rescuing person from confined space at Arapahoe Co. Fairgrounds

adria iraheta contact thumb.png

Connect with Adria in Aurora and Arapahoe County
Reach out to Denver7's Adria Iraheta about a story, topic or issue you want her to look into in Aurora or Arapahoe County. Let us know with the contact form below.
adria 480x360.png

Connect with Adria, Denver7's dedicated Aurora & Arapahoe County reporter
480x360-streamingweather2.png