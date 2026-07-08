Firefighters rescues woman from a confined space at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters rescued a awoman from a confined space at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Wednesday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said.

The SMFR Technical Rescue Team were called around 6:05 a.m. Wednesday to the area off E. Quincy Road and Fairground Parkway. The woman was extricated around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. She received medical evaluation on scene, according to SMFR, before Sable Altura Fire paramedics took her non-emergent to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said there were sheriff's deputies on scene as well.