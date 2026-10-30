Faster buses could be coming to more of Aurora as regional leaders study Colfax BRT extension

AURORA, Colo. — As Aurora grows east, more homes and logistics facilities are popping up along a six-mile stretch of East Colfax between I-225 and E-470.

"There's a lot of new housing going up, and of course a lot of businesses," Aurora resident Brian Pals said.

Now, regional transit could expand there too — an effort to tackle congestion issues before they start.

The Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) wrapped up the Colfax BRT Next Alternatives Analysis study after identifying the six-mile stretch as one of 12 different high-priority corridors for long-term investment slated for implementation by 2050. DRCOG led the study with assistance from the City of Aurora, Adams and Arapahoe Counties, RTD, and CDOT.

Transportation leaders want to build on the East Colfax Bus Rapid Transit line being built right now in Denver and Aurora — extending it from I-225 to E-470.

"If we do nothing along this corridor out to 2050, we'll see congestion double along this corridor, just with the massive amount of development and expansion that is going out in that area out to E470," said Cole Neder, a senior transit planner with DRCOG.

Denver Regional Council of Governments

Side-running bus rapid transit lanes are a potential design option. The study also identified associated bus service and access enhancements. The project is estimated to cost anywhere between $52.9 million and $80.9 million.

Neder said the project could boost daily ridership by about 25% — that's up to 300 new riders a day, if built today.

"If we future-proof this corridor for transit going forward right now, the development around the corridor will be influenced by the transit investments that we're putting in today," Neder said.

But progress comes with growing pains. John Feld has seen it up close through his work with The Fax, a nonprofit helping businesses on the corridor.

"For businesses there's been a lot of impact [from BRT construction]," Feld said.

But with so much open space further east of I-225, Feld thinks it could be different.

"I think that something like the BRT continuing further in is one of those steps that will encourage development," Feld said.

There's no immediate timeline or funding source yet.

"That's what this study sets those conversations up for," Neder said.

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