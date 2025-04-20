Aurora looks to improve Colfax corridor with its own bus rapid transit project

AURORA, Colo. — As Aurora experiences growth along East Colfax, the city needs residents' input to improve bus service along the corridor.

A new study—Colfax BRT Next—is exploring ways to improve public transit along Colfax Avenue east of the RTD R Line's Colfax Station at Interstate 225 to Picadilly/E-470.

The project complements the East Colfax Bus Rapid Transit project, which is currently under construction from downtown Denver to Interstate 225.

Aurora resident Brian Pals, who frequently drives the busy corridor, expressed concerns about traffic to Denver7.

“I’ve gotten trapped a few times trying to get through there,” said Pals.

“This is a corridor with enormous potential and opportunity,” said Jacob Riger, Multi-modal Transportation Planning Manager at the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG).

Riger described BRT as “rail on wheels,” providing the benefits of light rail or commuter rail but in a bus format that is typically more affordable and easier to implement.

Once the project is complete, it is expected to significantly enhance public transportation in the area, providing passengers with buses that arrive every two to three minutes.

“If it’s going to increase accessibility for people that have to use public transit, I appreciate that," said Sistaotey, who lives in Aurora.

However, the construction phase of Denver's BRT has been a source of frustration for businesses.

Aurora city leaders assure that the design on their side of the project should be different since several bus stops already exist.

As Aurora starts its journey toward smoother public transit service, residents like Pals are eager to contribute.

“Definitely, the public input is going to be important,” he said. "It’s got to be well thought out."

You can take the Colfax BRT Next Survey here.