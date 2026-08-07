Family and friends gather to remember Arthur Williams, 26-year-old cyclist killed in Aurora hit-and-run crash

AURORA, Colo. — More than a week after 26-year-old Arthur Williams was struck and killed by a driver while riding his bike in Aurora, his loved gathered to remember him less than a mile from the scene of the fatal hit-and-run.

The crash occurred July 27 on South Powhaton Road in Aurora just after midnight, police have said.

"Last Tuesday was a day that will forever change not only my life but our lives as a family," said Arthur's father Troy Williams.

▶️ Family, friends gather to remember Arthur Williams

Family, friends gather to remember Arthur Williams

Family and friends remembered for how dedicated Arthur was to his passions.

"In this particular incident, he was training for his first triathlon," Troy Williams said.

They also remembered hw dedicated Arthur was to his family and his faith.

"If you cry, it's okay, because his tears mean he's alive in your heart; he's still alive, he's just not a memory," he added. "I went to my son's room, and on his window, he had written in black magic marker a verse from the Lord's Prayer for His kingdom and the power and the glory, and on the other window, he wrote, 'Forgive us our debt, as we forgive our debtors.'"

Williams Family Screenshot

To the more than 50 people in attendance at Thursday's vigil, Troy stressed the importance of forgiveness for the driver in this tragedy.

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"Not only pray for me and my family, pray for Arthur, but pray for that driver," Williams asked of the group.

While Aurora Police still work to find the driver who killed Arthur, they shared Thursday that they have identified a vehicle of interest after asking for the community's help Wednesday.

The Williams plan on being a part of every step of the process as they seek justice for Arthur.

"They're dealing with a story, a family, a loved one," said MiDian Shofner, CEO of the Epitome of Black Excellence and Partnership, who is helping the Williams family during this trying time.

Shofner told Denver7's Tyler Melito that it is not only on the community of family and friends the Williams have, but on everyone to lift them up and provide comfort and support.

"Each of us have a responsibility to each other to make sure that when the village needs that support, that we show up, we find a way to show up, find our entry point," Shofner said. "Healing only happens in community. There is no system that can heal pain like this."

Troy Williams added he plans on working to ensure his son is the only person who is killed while riding bike on South Powhaton Road near Jewell Avenue.

"I'm gonna be working with the Aurora City Council to figure out how to get that road bike lanes," Williams said.

He and his family also started a GoFundMe to not only help cover certain costs, but also to offer a reward that leads to the arrest of the driver.