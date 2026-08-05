Bicyclist found dead a day after Aurora hit-and-run; police seek driver

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a Subaru involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist whose body wasn’t discovered until the following day.

The crash occurred on S. Powhaton Road shortly after midnight on July 27, according to police.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2015-2019 Subaru Outback struck and killed the cyclist and then fled the scene.

After leaving the area, the Subaru was last seen on city traffic cameras heading southbound near Gun Club Road and E. Quincy Avenue around 12:12 a.m.

The victim remained undiscovered until the next morning, when a good Samaritan pulled over to check on the cyclist and called police.

Police said the vehicle is believed to have damage to the front passenger-side headlight and hood, may be missing the passenger-side fog light, and could have a cracked driver's-side headlight.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or knows who owns it is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and reference case number 26-155696.

