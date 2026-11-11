STRASBURG, Colo. — Communities across Colorado are lighting their towns blue to honor Agent Nicholas Graham, a 33-year-old Lakewood Police Department agent who died in the line of duty on Nov. 5.

Graham grew up in Strasburg, and the tight-knit communities along the I-70 corridor are rallying around his family. The idea gained traction on social media Monday night, and from Strasburg to Limon to Bennett, blue lights began to glow — including on town buildings in Bennett.

Denver7's Aurora and Arapahoe County reporter Adria Iraheta has more on how the community is honoring the fallen agent in the video below:

Eastern Plains towns glow blue to honor fallen Lakewood Police Agent Nicholas Graham

"I went downstairs and found a blue light and put it out to show my support," Strasburg resident Kimberly Aberle said. "When someone's hurting in the community, the community comes together.”

For Bennett's town manager, the response reflects the character of the people who live along the corridor.

"I think it speaks volumes to the people that live in this community that they do support their neighbors, that they do have care and compassion, and that when our community really needs to show up. They do," Town Manager Trish Stiles said.

In this tight-knit part of the Eastern Plains, where everyone knows everyone, neighbors say acts like these are simply a way of life.

"It doesn't matter if you're from Bennett or Strasburg or Byers or Deer Trail," Strasburg Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Conroy said. "It is important to us that just being kind matters.”

The Strasburg Fire Protection District was in the process of installing blue lights on Tuesday as the community gets ready to light up in blue for a second night.

"We have personal ties to Agent Graham, and we want to show the family, the mentors, and the community that we stand strong with the Graham family," Strasburg Fire Chief Dominick Maestre said.

With Graham's memorial service just a few days away, first responders from Strasburg will be there to pay their respects — showing up not just as first responders, but as neighbors.

"When an agency suffers a loss, we all feel it, and we all rally around those who need our support," Maestre said.

Courtesy: Adriana Chagolla

As the Eastern Plains community continues to bring Graham and his family a bit of light in the darkness, Aberle said the support won't stop.

"If the family were to need anything else from the community, all they have to do is ask our community, and everybody will be there for them and show as much support as we can," Aberle said.

Strasburg Fire Protection District