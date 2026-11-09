Memorial service for Agent Nicholas Graham to be held Thursday at BRAVE Church, open to public

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KMGH) — A memorial service will be held for Lakewood Police Agent Nicholas, Graham at 10 a.m. Thursday at BRAVE Church in Englewood.

The 33-year-old agent was shot and killed in the line of duty on Nov. 5.

The Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation (CFHF) is helping coordinate Agent Graham's funeral.

"What we've heard from the Lakewood Police Department is that Agent Graham was dedicated to the community and was somebody that people loved working with," said Jared Rowlison, vice president of CFHF. He's also the undersheriff of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Agent Graham's death is the 14th line-of-duty death CFHF has responded to in Colorado since it was created in 2016.

“It’s a somber reminder for us the risks of this job, and we'd had almost two years of not having a line of duty death in Colorado, and that was exceptional. We wanted that to continue, and so we're very devastated that this day happened and our team had to deploy,” said Steve Redfearn, president of CFHF and Boulder police chief.

Graham was shot and killed Thursday night while confronting a "suspicious man" getting onto an RTD bus at Colfax and Wadsworth.

Sources tell Denver7 Investigations the man was 34-year-old Gabriel Garcia.

Three other Lakewood Police agents and a bystander were hurt in the shooting. All four are now out of the hospital.

"As law enforcement, you know that every day you assume that risk, but you can't think about it. You try not to dwell on it because you wouldn't be effective at your job," said Redfearn.

Street closures will begin at 7:30 a.m. Thursday and last until the service ends.

Lakewood Police Department Parade start location

East Hampden (U.S. 285) will be shut down between BRAVE Church and First Plymouth Church UCC for the procession.

It will go through “a blue tunnel of public safety vehicles before turning onto Colorado and into the back of the church parking lot,” according to CFHF.

Lakewood Police Department Procession Route

The blue tunnel will be on East Hampden Avenue from Downing to Monroe, and the eastbound lanes of Hampden will be closed from Downing to Colorado Boulevard.

Community members who want to pay their respects along the route are asked to park at the Englewood Civic Center complex and cross the road at Inca, according to CFHF.

As Lakewood prepares to honor Graham, questions remain about the man accused of killing him.

Broomfield Police arrested Garcia on Sept. 28 after a separate hit-and-run investigation, according to a spokesperson for the department.

At the time, he had an outstanding parole warrant, but Broomfield Police said Colorado Parole officials authorized his release.

Garcia was released on Oct. 20, less than three weeks before the deadly shooting in Lakewood.