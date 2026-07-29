ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Dozens of Aurora residents packed an Arapahoe County Commission meeting Tuesday, delivering a petition with more than 3,000 signatures demanding a reconsideration on plans to install oil well pad near the Aurora Reservoir and the Southshore community.

The petition targets the Sunlight-Long well pad, which was approved by the Energy and Carbon Management Commission in April and is part of a larger 156-well drilling project. The commission approved the broader project in 2024, but each well pad needs separate approval.

Some of those well pads would sit less than a mile from homes and the Aurora Reservoir. Residents considered it a major victory in December when state regulators paused Sunlight-Long's development plans after months of heated public hearings.

Now, they are hopeful their voices will make a difference once again — calling on county leaders to hold a public hearing and a public vote on the already approved Sunlight-Long pad.

Aurora resident Diane Mock was among those who attended the meeting.

"I'm here because I realize what harm this can do to our community and myself," Mock said, getting emotional.

Residents spoke out during Tuesday's public comment, expressing concerns over health and environmental impacts.

"Our children's health and safety should be our top concern," said Melissa, a Southshore resident. "I worked hard as a single mom to purchase my home in this community, I do not want to move again due to health concerns."

► Watch Adria Iraheta's report in the video below:

Aurora residents deliver 3K-signature petition against proposed oil well pad near Aurora Reservoir

The neighborhood advocacy group Save the Aurora Reservoir argues that new materials submitted by the developer in recent months should trigger a fresh review of the project. County officials, however, disagree. In a letter sent earlier this month, the acting county attorney told the group the changes do not warrant another examination.

The county has argued that the changes cited by residents do not materially affect the approved permit and therefore do not require a new public review process.

Arapahoe County Spokesperson Jill McGranahan said the county remains committed to oversight of the project.

"We will continue to moderate. We have a robust inspection program that we're very proud of. We will continue to stay on top of this and make sure that they honor the application as it was approved," McGranahan said.

Aurora resident Christine Dayton said the community's core demand is simple.

"Ultimately, what it comes down to is there should be a vote, and there should be a public hearing to where there's interaction," Dayton said.

Dayton said residents are not prepared to accept the county's position.

"They can give us every excuse in the world about why they can't, but none of that is true. So you know, we just got to keep trying," Dayton said.

Aurora resident Joe Over echoed that resolve, urging commissioners to truly listen.

"Please continue to listen to us, and please, please actually hear us," Over said.

Mock said she hopes the county commission will take action.

"I'm hoping that the next step will be that we will hear from our board of county commissioners, and they will say to us, 'Yes, we will reopen these fracking permits, and we'll review them,'" Mock said.

Dayton said the community's advocacy will continue regardless of the county's response.

"We're going to continue speaking out. We're going to continue writing and calling," Dayton said.

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