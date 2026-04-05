AURORA, Colo. — Residents living near the Aurora Reservoir are continuing their fight against a nearby oil drilling project, just months after state regulators paused a different well pad in the area.

Civitas Resources and its subsidiary, Crestone, one of Colorado's largest oil and gas operators, is seeking approval to drill 156 new wells as part of its Lowry Ranch Comprehensive Area Plan. Some of those well pads would sit less than a mile from homes and the Aurora Reservoir.

The commission approved the broader project in 2024, but each well pad needs separate approval.

"It's a concern that our state residents really should grab onto," Randy Willard, president of Save the Aurora Reservoir, said.

Residents considered it a major victory in December when state regulators paused a controversial well pad, the State Sunlight-Long Development Plan, after months of heated public hearings.

Following the delay, state regulators directed Civitas and Crestone to consider alternative locations further away from residential areas and the reservoir.

► Watch Denver7's Adria Iraheta's report in the player below:

Aurora residents fight new plan to drill oil wells near homes amid local drought concerns

Now, the State Blanca West Development Plan is the next well pad in the pipeline — to be discussed at a public hearing on April 7, where neighbors will once again get the chance to bring their concerns and comments to the Colorado Energy & Carbon Management Commission.

Blanca West is the second-closest well pad to homes and the reservoir in the Lowry Ranch CAP.

While December's decision to delay the approval of the prior well pad gives neighbors hope, they remain cautious.

"They keep telling us that the public comment really does impact how they think about things. It's hard for me to look at the past couple of years and see how that actually plays out, and that they continue to permit, and we were exceptional to get the stay that we did [in December]," Willard said.

Denver7 has been listening to the community's concerns for the past several years, which include public health risks and threats to the water supply.

Some residents have expressed worries over how close the fracking would be to the Lowry Landfill Superfund site.

Neighbors are also raising new concerns regarding water usage.

"Obviously, in drought conditions like this, when we've got unprecedented lack of snow, it becomes a big concern," Willard said.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, each drilling well can consume up to 16 million gallons of water.

Municipalities across the state, including Aurora Water, are implementing water restrictions because of drought conditions.

"Our reservoir levels right this minute are at 58%. We have a total of 12 reservoirs that we store water in, and so cumulatively, they're at 58%. Some reservoirs, like the Aurora Reservoir, slightly higher than that right now," Shonnie Cline, deputy director of internal and external affairs for Aurora Water, said.

"Even groups like ours doing what we're doing are not having the impact to stop things, and so we continue to have the water issues that we have," Willard said.

Following the December ruling, Rich Coolidge, Civitas senior advisor, told Denver7 the company plans to resubmit with clarifying information.

“The State Sunlight Long development plan is undoubtedly the most vetted site in the state, if not the country. We appreciate the engagement and cooperation from the professionals at the State Land Board, the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Arapahoe County, the City of Aurora and many others who helped to develop what we all agreed minimizes impacts and is protective of public health, safety, welfare, environment and wildlife. While the decision was postponed, we have direction on re-submitting clarifying information that will garner support from a majority of the ECMC Commissioners, who largely agree the site is approvable under the state’s protective rules.” Rich Coolidge, Civitas senior advisor

Residents told Denver7 they plan to pack Tuesday's hearing, both virtually and in-person, as they continue to speak out.

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