Aurora police take traffic crackdown citywide after 86% crash drop at one dangerous interchange

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are expanding their targeted traffic enforcement to some of the city's most dangerous areas following a dramatic drop in crashes at one of the city's most dangerous interchanges.

So far this year, Aurora police have responded to nearly 3,800 crashes throughout the city. Officers analyzed two years of crash data to identify the highest-risk areas and develop a plan to address them.

The effort is already showing results. At the I-225 and South Parker Road interchange — where police see the most crashes in the city — crashes dropped 86% in just six weeks after officers began targeted enforcement and posted electronic signage warning drivers of the high accident risk ahead.

On Tuesday, Aurora police turned their attention to the I-225 and Mississippi Avenue interchange, where 23 crashes have occurred so far this year. Motorcycle patrols were deployed to enforce traffic laws at the location throughout the day.

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Allie Haney, a stand manager at drive-thru coffee shop 7Brew, works next to the interchange and said she has had a front-row seat to the chaos there.

"People running the red lights, trying to go onto the interstate," Haney said.

Haney said the worst crash she has witnessed at the location was a six-car pileup. She also noted a recent increase in police presence.

"There was about two weeks ago, I would say, we had a big group of cops just parked in the parking lot, watching the road," Haney said.

Haney said she is hopeful the enforcement will make a difference.

"Even just watching it today, watching so many people just automatically slowing down just because they see people or see a cop, I think it'll be great to get things back smoothly around this road for sure," Haney said.

Aurora Police Department Motor Unit Sgt. Scott Benedict said getting officers out into the community is the first step toward change.

"Us getting out here and contacting people is the first way that we can do to affect change here," Benedict said.

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Simply tracking data is not enough to reverse the trend, according to Benedict.

"We have to show that we're doing something to address the problem and just reporting data every month doesn't really change the trajectory of the amount of accidents that happen," Benedict said.

He said the department is committed to continuing the effort across the city.

"I hope the public understands that we're taking it seriously, and that we will be out enforcing traffic safety laws," Benedict said.

Benedict said the strategy moves forward through both education and enforcement.

The enforcement expansion follows a Denver7 report last month on speeding and reckless driving along Iliff Avenue between I-225 and Chambers Road. Viewer Franklin Jackson had reached out with concerns about the corridor.

Aurora | Arapahoe County Speeding violations are up in Aurora; residents say they need help now Adria Iraheta

After that report aired, Jackson contacted Denver7 again.

"You are making a difference. I've seen far more police enforcement than I have in years," Jackson said.

Benedict encouraged Aurora residents to report any speeding issues on the Access Aurora website to help them get a better idea of what areas need more patrols.

"When we pull our accident numbers, it just doesn't keep us here. It takes us throughout throughout the city, and we get council requests and different complaints from citizens that we take seriously and we address when those come through," he said.

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