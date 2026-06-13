Speeding violations are up in Aurora; residents say they need help now

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora residents have reached out to Denver7 with concerns about dangerous driving conditions on Iliff Avenue between Interstate 225 and Chambers Road — police say they're cracking down.

Franklin Jackson, who lives near Iliff and Chambers, said the problem has grown significantly worse over the past couple of years.

"Really I've seen a lot of change, and it's been not so subtle," Jackson said.

▶️ WATCH: Denver7's Aurora reporter Adria Iraheta talks with residents and police about the increase in speeding

Aurora drivers are speeding at alarming rates. Residents say they need help now.

Aurora police say there have been 2,920 total crashes in Aurora so far in 2026, including 15 fatal crashes. Speeding violations are up 13.24% compared to the same period in 2025, with 3,352 violations recorded year-to-date, compared to 2,960 during the same period last year.

The stretch of Iliff Avenue between I-225 and Chambers Road has seen 57 crashes so far this year. The intersection of East Iliff Avenue and South Chambers Road alone has recorded 26 crashes, with 83 tickets issued during traffic safety operations.

'Speedway'

Jackson said drivers regularly travel 70 to 80 miles per hour in posted 45-mile-per-hour zones. He said the dangers are not limited to speeding alone.

"My neighbor right behind me had their whole fence wiped out by a 16-year-old who was drag racing up Iliff, took his whole fence out," he said.

Jackson said he installed double fencing around his property to protect himself after that incident. He also reached out to Denver7, asking for help bringing attention to the issue.

"People go really, really fast," he said.

Another Aurora resident, Mark Monroe, also contacted Denver7 with concerns about high speeds on Sable Boulevard near Colfax Avenue.

"This has turned into nothing but Bandimere Speedway," Monroe said. "I mean, before someone really gets hurt bad… we need more patrol over here.”

The crackdown

Denver7 met APD Sgt. Scott Benedict on Friday afternoon on the corner of Iliff and Chambers. His team was in the middle of a two-hour dedicated traffic enforcement operation to crack down on dangerous behaviors at the intersection.

"This is part of our rotation," Benedict said. “We hit this intersection periodically throughout the throughout the month, and we obviously split it with, we devote time to other areas in the city that have issues as well.”

Benedict said officers are focused on a range of violations in the area.

"A lot of red-light violations, speeding, pedestrian violations," Benedict said.

He acknowledged the challenge of keeping pace with the volume of dangerous drivers.

"Obviously, we're always kind of a little bit behind the curve with the amount of resources I have and the amount of people that are on the road, but we just try to crack, keep cracking at it, and just make, make as many stops as possible, not only for enforcement purposes, but educational purposes as well," Benedict said.

APD told Denver7 it takes a data-driven approach to its enforcement, prioritizing areas based on accident rates.

The top intersection for crashes in Aurora so far this year is East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street, with 28 crashes and 73 tickets issued. East Quincy Avenue and South Parker Road has also recorded 26 crashes, with 105 tickets issued.

Aurora police also launched a formal photo speed enforcement program on Dec. 18, 2025. The program issued 9,060 warnings during a statutorily required 30-day warning period between Nov. 18 and Dec. 17, 2025. Since the formal launch, 26,268 citations have been issued. The cameras can only be deployed on streets with speeds of 35 MPH or less, according to criteria set by state legislature.

Benedict is all too familiar with the dangers in the area of Iliff and Chambers.

“I grew up here in Aurora. Iliff and Chambers has always been on the list [of dangerous intersections] even since I was a little guy. It's a six-lane highway,” said Benedict. “We hope it makes a difference in that we're doing the right thing by contacting people and educating them and enforcing the traffic laws.”

He encouraged Aurora residents to report any speeding issues on the Access Aurora website to help them get a better idea of what areas need more patrols.

“There is a component of accountability with the citizens of Aurora to make sure they're doing what they're supposed to be doing, as far as obeying the traffic signals and obeying the speed limit signs, doing their part,” Benedict said. “And doing it contributes to a lower level of accidents and different things that might happen.”

Jackson said he hopes to see some relief as Denver7 continues to shine a light on the issue.

“I hope people are paying attention to what they're seeing, and more people are speaking up,” he said.

“It's a raceway — just slow down, y'all, just slow down,” Monroe added.

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