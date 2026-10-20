Aurora community group urges voters to study Issue 3B public safety bond before casting ballots

AURORA, Colo. — In Aurora, one community organization is urging voters to educate themselves on Issue 3B before casting their ballot.

Issue 3B is one of three ballot measures Aurorans will vote on this November, worth $264 million as part of the Build Up Aurora initiative, which includes funding for 65 capital improvement projects. The measures would authorize bonds and a 0.325% sales tax increase — about 3 cents on a $10 purchase.

Issue 3B specifically would increase the city's sales tax to maintain and improve infrastructure for Aurora's police and fire departments. The city says the tax increase would provide funding needed to complete projects detailed in its 10-year master plan initiative.

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The Grassroots Leadership Council argues that if approved, 3B could provide the Aurora Police Department with more funding for what they call mass surveillance technology, like Flock cameras.

Staying informed is a priority for Aurora residents like Susan Green, who joined the community conversation put on by Grassroots Leadership Council organizers on Monday night to help educate voters in Aurora.

"I came thinking about my neighbors," Green said.

Issue 3B focuses on public safety upgrades, including $52 million for new fire stations, along with improvements at police stations and the Aurora 911 facility.

But Caitlin Trent, an organizer with the Grassroots Leadership Council, worries about the ballot language.

"We're asking folks to dig a little deeper on their bond package on 3B," Trent said. "The ballot language says including, but not limited to. We pushed hard to try to get that language limited to know exactly what they would be paying for.”

The concerns raised at Monday night's event include more mass surveillance technology in Aurora if the ballot measure passes.

"The companion resolution doesn't outline what they're paying for, and we know that APD has a track record of using their funding for mass surveillance," Trent said.

City leaders have addressed these concerns during past council meetings.

"Bond funding will not fund real-time information center infrastructure or other surveillance technologies," Deputy City Manager Laura Perry said during a city council meeting in June.

Denver7 reached out to City Council member Curtis Gardner, chair of the Infrastructure Task Force, for comment.

“The City has a legal obligation to spend the funds on the projects outlined and City Council has authorized the creation of a bond oversight committee to ensure a transparent, accountable process,” he told Denver7.

As Election Day gets closer, Aurorans continue to do what they can to stay informed before heading to the polls.

"I've been thinking about the state initiatives, but I really didn't know anything about what she talked about today specific to Aurora," Green said. "I need to look at what I brought home, what they just gave us."