Aurora City Council approves $264 million Build Up Aurora bond measure questions for November ballot

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora City Council has approved three bond measure questions worth $264 million as part of the Build Up Aurora initiative, sending the measures to voters on Nov. 3.

The initiative includes funding for 65 capital improvement projects. The measures would authorize bonds and a 0.325% sales tax increase — about 3 cents on a $10 purchase.

Adria Iraheta, Denver7's Aurora reporter, listened to the meeting to hear what the community thought of the initiative. Watch her report below.

Aurora City Council passes 3 new bond measures, part of Build Up Aurora project

The city told Denver7 it has not implemented a sales tax increase of this kind since 1993.

Back in 2024, the City of Aurora created a Build Up Aurora Task Force to come up with plans for allocating resources, create criteria to prioritize those needs, and review funding options for the city's 10-year capital master plan.

Part of those efforts included nearly two years of community meeting and public engagement to figure out what matters most to Aurora residents.

The 65 projects focus on three things: public safety, transportation infrastructure, and community facility projects.

TRANSPORTATION INFRASTRUCTURE:



Neighborhood traffic calming measures

School crossing safety improvements

Traffic signal improvements

Roundabout installations

Gun Club Rd widening

Sidewalk improvements

Replacement of Peoria over Sand Creek bridge

Aurora Reservoir trail and road improvements

PUBLIC SAFETY:



Police station facility capital improvements

Aurora 911 facility capital improvements

New Fire Station 19 construction

Fire Station 2 and 3 renovations

Fire station facility capital improvements

COMMUNITY FACILITIES:



Neighborhood park renovations

Aurora Center for Active Adults renovation

Recreation facilities capital improvements

New Northeast Aurora Recreation Center

New parks construction

Central Library, Mission Viejo branch remodel

New Northeast Aurora library

The public safety ballot question drew significant public comment during the council meeting, drawing some pushback from local activists.

"I'm speaking in opposition to this tax increase because it continues a pattern of giving money to the Aurora Police Department," one speaker said.

City leaders said they plan to form an oversight committee to review funds and allocations.

The second ballot measure ultimately received one no vote, from Councilmember Alli Jackson.

The City of Aurora sent Denver7 a statement following the approval of the bond measure questions:

“The City of Aurora is committed to fiscal responsibility and good stewardship of taxpayer dollars. Build Up Aurora was developed with public feedback and engagement at its core. The ballot language the City Council considered tonight could not have been created without the hard work and careful analysis of the Infrastructure Task Force that was formed in July 2024. These community and business leaders also zeroed in on residents' priorities via surveys, in-person events and a series of public workshops this winter in which residents were asked to rank the infrastructure projects they want to see in their city. Now these priorities are in the hands of voters.”

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